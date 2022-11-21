Servicemen of Azerbaijan's State Border Service get into accident in Jabrayil district (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 18:30)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The Azerbaijani State Border Service's servicemen got into an accident in the Shukurbayli village of Jabrayil district on November 21, the agency's press center told Trend.

The accident occurred when a truck switched lanes and collided with UAZ of Azerbaijani State Border Service.

Senior sergeant Elmir Abbasov died in the hospital despite all the efforts of doctors.

Other victims who received injuries in an accident continue passing medical examination and treatment.