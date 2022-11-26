First Vice-President of Azerbaijan shares post on occasion of wedding of her son Heydar (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram account on the wedding of her son Heydar Aliyev.

In her post, Mehriban khanim noted that the wedding ceremony of her son Heydar Aliyev was held the other day. The post says: "Yesterday, we celebrated the wedding of our son Heydar together with family members and the loved ones. I am happy that we now have three daughters! Like all parents, we wish our son a happy family! May Almighty God bless the young family, help them to preserve love and respect to each other for a lifetime! Be happy!"