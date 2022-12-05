Extra efforts for full ratification of Convention on legal status of Caspian Sea needed - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. It is necessary to put extra efforts in order to provide the full ratification of the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea, said Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during the press conference with Russian FM in Moscow, Trend reports.

"The signing of the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea during the 5th summit of the Caspian states laid the foundation and determined the future path of interaction on the Caspian Sea. We believe that it is necessary to put in extra efforts, in order to provide full ratification and end this process on the part of all countries of the region," he said.