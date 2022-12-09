Azerbaijan launching annual campaign dedicated to Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Azerbaijan is launching an annual campaign dedicated to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), Head of Mission at United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Azerbaijan Guido Ambroso said on December 9, Trend reports.

Ambroso made the remark at an event marking the 75th anniversary of the UDHR’s adoption, held in Baku.

He emphasized that this declaration is the most frequently translated document.

"The declaration covers universal rights, which brings us closer to a more equal and inclusive world," the mission’s head explained.

He noted that this document also creates an opportunity to establish economic and cultural rights.

"Thanks to this declaration, the dignity of millions of people was preserved and the foundations of a more just world were laid," Ambroso added.