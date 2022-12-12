Azerbaijanis continue protests near Shusha, as Russian peacekeepers bring in manpower, military equipment (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) of Azerbaijan continue the protest action near the city of Shusha, close to the post of Russian peacekeepers temporarily stationed there, Trend reports from the scene, on Monday.

The action is being held against the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani specialists to the territory, to monitor the illegal exploitation of deposits in the area.

Meanwhile, the Russian peacekeepers have brought in the manpower and military equipment to the area.