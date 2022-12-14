Documents to be signed at Turkmenistan summit to further strengthen trilateral unity – President Erdogan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 13:37)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The documents to be signed at the Turkmenistan summit will further strengthen the trilateral unity, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, speaking at the first trilateral summit of the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Turkmen leaders on December 14, Trend reports.

According to him, the energy security issue is now in the foreground of the whole world, and especially in Europe.

President Erdogan pointed out the need to commence transporting Turkmen natural gas to the West.

"We're also ready to work on power transmission from Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan to Türkiye," the head of state added.