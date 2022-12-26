Azerbaijani activists in New York hold rally in front of UN headquarters (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:32

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Azerbaijani activists residing in New York held a peaceful protest rally in front of the UN headquarters, Trend reports.

The participants of the peaceful protests, organized by the Head of the Azerbaijani-American Women's Association Munavvar Vahabova expressed solidarity with Azerbaijani eco-activists, representatives of civil society, and volunteers in their protest rally, taking place these days on the Shusha-Khankandi road, against the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits by Armenians on the territories of Azerbaijan where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, and, in particular, 'Gizilbulagh' gold deposit and the 'Damirli' copper-molybdenum deposit.

Despite the cold weather and the forecasted storm, a group of Azerbaijanis joined the rally demanding that the UN respond within the framework of international law to the crimes against humanity committed by Armenia on Azerbaijani lands, send experts to the region and monitor deposits.

The protesters voiced the slogans "Stop Armenian eco terror!", "Put an end to the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's natural resources!", "End environmental crime!", "End crimes against the environment of Azerbaijan!", "Stop illegal activities of Armenian separatists!", "We demand stopping the use of the Lachin road for military purposes!", "Crime against humanity!", and "End to the irreparable damage being caused to the environment!".

In her address to the UN, Vahabova stated that the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits by Armenia in the territory of Azerbaijan, temporarily controlled by Russian peacekeepers, is a crime. This is the biggest blow inflicted not only on Azerbaijan but also on the global ecosystem and humanity as a whole.

Local residents interested in the rally were informed in detail about the eco terror committed by Armenia on the territory of Azerbaijan.