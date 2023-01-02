FMs of Azerbaijan, UAE hold phone conversation, discuss various issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. A phone conversation has been held between the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

During the conversation, the parties noted the high level of relations between the two countries on bilateral and international platforms and discussed future prospects for relations.

The ministers expressed confidence in the further development of cooperation relations in the political, economic, trade and other fields in 2023.

Bayramov informed his colleague about the situation in the region, as well as about the restoration and construction work carried out by Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period [following the 2020 second Karabakh war].

Besides, during the conversation, other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest were also discussed.