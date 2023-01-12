PM of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif thanks President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Prime minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for continuing support for flood victims of Pakistan, the prime minister wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Last but not the least, I am grateful to H.E. President Ilham Aliyev for Azerbaijan’s continuing support for flood victims of Pakistan. Such kind gestures are not only morale boosting for the flood-affected people but also rebuild our faith in the shared humanity" he said.