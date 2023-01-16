Russian peacekeepers' car drives freely along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road (PHOTO/VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, January 16. A car of Russian peacekeepers [temporarily deployed in Azerbaijan] has driven along Azerbaijan’s Lachin-Khankendi road passing near Shusha from Khankendi to Lachin without any issues, Trend reports from the scene.

Once again, conditions have been created for the passage of vehicles belonging to Russian peacekeepers.

Earlier, the Armenian media spread more fake news that the Azerbaijanis allegedly blocked the Lachin-Khankendi road and didn’t let the supply vehicles through.

The peaceful protest on the Lachin-Khankendi road against the illicit exploitation of Azerbaijan's mineral resources in the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment has been going on for over a month.

Previously, following the talks with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were going to begin preliminary monitoring of the illicit mineral resource exploitation, as well as emerging environmental implications on Azerbaijani lands, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, on December 10, 2022.

The expert team was expected to inspect the environmental condition at the 'Gizilbulagh' gold deposit and the 'Damirli' copper-molybdenum deposit, monitor various areas, organize cadastral property records, assess potential risks and threats to the environment, as well as to underground and surface water sources.

However, when arriving in the monitoring area, the expert group, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, faced provocations. The planned initial inspection and monitoring did not take place due to the fact that the Russian peacekeepers not only did not create necessary conditions but also prevented for the entire process to carry on.