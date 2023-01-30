NAM Parliamentary Network, OIC Parliamentary Union sign memorandum on cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. A memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Trend reports.

Within the framework of the 17th Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC held in Algiers, the granting of observer status to the Parliamentary Network of the NAM under the Parliamentary Union, as well as to the Parliamentary Union under the Parliamentary Network of the NAM was discussed.

This issue was unanimously supported by the member parliaments.

Then Chairman of the Parliamentary Network of the NAM and the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova and Secretary General of the Parliamentary Union Mouhamed Khouraichi Niass signed a memorandum of understanding on this issue.