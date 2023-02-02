Iran wanted to create Islamic state in Azerbaijan – State Committee on Religious Associations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Iran wanted to create an Islamic state in Azerbaijan, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Religious Associations of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sayavush Heydarov said within Trend News Agency's “Relevant with Sahil Karimli” project.

According to him, since gaining independence in 1991, Azerbaijan has been the focal point of many countries, including Iran.

“Even before that, Iran was engaged in spreading “achievements” of the Islamic Revolution to Muslim countries. Although a major part of the Azerbaijani population adheres to Islamic customs, the country observes an attitude of impartiality towards all religions and representatives of various faiths. There is no discrimination depending on belonging to one or another religious movement,” Heydarov emphasized.

Touching on Iran's support for Armenia, the deputy chairman noted that Armenia would have long ago agreed to peace, if not for Iran.

"Iran has its role in the revanchist ideas of Armenia. Following the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence, Iran commenced major activities towards establishing an Islamic state in Azerbaijan, similar to Iran's. At that time, Iran attracted thousands of our citizens under the guise of education. Of course, many of them had been sent there illegally. Furthermore, some people went as tourists or pilgrims to Iran and remained there," Heydarov said.

"Iran's education was religious-ideological, and students were prepared to make the Islamic Revolution in Azerbaijan. This has become known in the course of conversations with them. They were educated that "a good life in Azerbaijan will start" and "the Armenian occupation will end", only through revolution and joining Iran," the deputy chairman added.