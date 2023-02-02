Green energy project - very strategic, requires huge investments, President Ilham Aliyev says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Green energy project is a very strategic project that requires huge investments, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he made a joint press statement with President of Romania Klaus Iohannis, Trend reports.

"A very important step has been taken in this direction, and the first Advisory Council meeting on green energy will be held tomorrow. This is a very strategic project, a project that requires huge investments, a project that connects several countries, two seas.

At the same time, other areas can be prioritized, including the transport sector. There are very good opportunities for deepening the cooperation between the ports of Baku and Constanta. I am sure that both gas and green energy corridors will lead to great results, including those in the field of transport," President Ilham Aliyev said.