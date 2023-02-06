Azerbaijan - first country to immediately support fraternal Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. A 7.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in various regions of Türkiye today, with death toll exceeding 76 people as of yet, Trend reports.

In connection with this, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has expressed condolences to President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and instructed the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan to send rescue forces to Türkiye.

Emergency rescue forces have been prepared. The crew is awaiting departure from the Heydar Aliyev Airport to Türkiye.

Furthermore, a second plane is also being prepared, which will deliver tents, bedding, medicines, and other necessary tools and equipment to the scene.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.