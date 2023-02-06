Organization of Islamic Cooperation expresses its condolences to Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has expressed deep condolences to Türkiye and Syria in connection with the strong earthquake and the casualties it caused, Trend reports via the OIC.

"We highly appreciate the immediate actions of the relevant authorities of the Republic of Türkiye to rescue the victims and limit the consequences of the earthquake. We call on the OIC member states and relevant organizations, as well as all partners, to contribute to the rescue work," said the statement.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said 284 people were killed and 2,383 got injured in the quake.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.