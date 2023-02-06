Azerbaijani Army holds training sessions on anti-tank guided missile complex (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The Azerbaijani Army held sessions on training commanders and operators of the anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) complex in accordance with the 2023 combat training plan, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

The crews performed actions on bringing the complex into the firing and marching positions, target marking, aiming and conducting firing.

Practical shooting tasks were successfully fulfilled in order to assess the knowledge and skills of the military personnel, as well as to improve their abilities.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry pays special attention to the high-quality combat training activities in the army units. The classes, held in accordance with the 2023 combat training plan considering the ways of conducting the modern battle, are focused on the improvement of individual skills and tactical-special training of the military servicemen.