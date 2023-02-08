Azerbaijan sends 13 special-purpose vehicles with humanitarian aid to Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Under the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has sent another batch of humanitarian aid to Türkiye in order to mitigate the effect of the strong earthquake that struck this country and support rescue operations, Trend reports citing the press service of the Ministry.

The Ministry’s 13 special purpose vehicles have been dispatched to Türkiye. The humanitarian aid included tents, bedding, heaters, tables and other items.