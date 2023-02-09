Humanitarian aid plane sent to Turkish Gaziantep, upon instructions of Azerbaijan's First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. A plane carrying humanitarian aid for the victims of the earthquake in Türkiye, sent following the instructions of First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, landed at Gaziantep Airport, Trend reports.

Employees of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, sent to the earthquake zone, will deliver humanitarian aid to those affected by the disaster in Türkiye.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has sent 36 tons of humanitarian aid to people affected by the earthquake, including various medical supplies, equipment, medicines, oxygen masks, filtration systems, dressings, corsets for the spine, stretchers and other equipment, as well as warm clothing and tents.

At the same time, the "Regional Development" Public Union of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation launched a humanitarian aid campaign in support of fraternal Türkiye. The campaign in support of the appeal of the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan for humanitarian assistance in the earthquake zone will last until February 14. During the campaign, the volunteers of the "Regional Development" Public Union will collect the most currently needed supplies, pack them and deliver them to fraternal Türkiye as soon as possible.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, 12,873 people have been killed, and 62,937 have got injured in the quake.