Azerbaijan's Emergency Situations Ministry shares footage of children's rescue from rubble in quake-hit Türkiye (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Footage has been released showing rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan extracting and rescuing children from the rubble in the earthquake zone in Türkiye, Trend reports via the ministry.

Following the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the rescue forces of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations in Türkiye continue to search and rescue operations to eliminate the consequences of a devastating earthquake in the fraternal country.

“As part of the operation, thanks to the courage and professionalism of our rescuers, yesterday in Kahramanmaras, as a result of a complex rescue operation, a 17-year-old boy (86 hours after the earthquake) and a 12-year-old girl (89 hours after the earthquake) were removed from the rubble,” the ministry added.

The search and rescue operations continue.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

As many as 18,342 people died, and 74,242 people got injured following the earthquake.