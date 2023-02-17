Azerbaijani volunteers continue humanitarian mission in quake-hit Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Since the first hours of the deadly earthquake that hit Türkiye on February 6 and caused numerous casualties, the Azerbaijani state and people, standing with fraternal Türkiye, demonstrated full support in the liquidation of the consequences of the natural disaster, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Youth Fund.

Since last week, Azerbaijani youth have been voluntarily fulfilling their fraternal duty by going to the earthquake area to help the victims.

Yesterday, Azerbaijani volunteers carried out the unloading and sorting of food, clothing, medicines, and other necessary supplies at distribution points, provided hot drinks to the victims, took an active part in the distribution of mobile aid in the affected neighborhoods; and also provided transportation of mobile aid to two settlements.

In addition, in order to let children affected by the earthquake efficiently spend their spare time, Azerbaijani volunteers organized special points for studies, games, and leisure. Moreover, tea was offered to local residents in the tent city created in the courtyard of the Sutcu Imam University in Kahramanmaras, and a kindergarten consisting of two tents was built and put into operation.

The Turkish Justice and Development Party (AK Party) delegation, led by Kayseri MP İsmail Emrah Karayel, paid a visit to the camp of Azerbaijani volunteers in Kahramanmaras and expressed gratitude.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 38,044 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.