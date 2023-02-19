Our war was war of liberation - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Our war was a war of liberation, President Ilham Aliyev said at the "Moving mountains? Building Security in the South Caucasus" panel discussion on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference, Trend reports.

"We fought on our territory. Our war was a war of liberation. And that’s why, it was a just war. Our war was not a war of occupation. And that’s why we did not have a single one from our army who left the battlefield. For 44 days, when our cities and villages were shelled by Iskander missiles no one left the battlefield. In Armenia, there have been 11,000 deserters. Why? Not because they were losing on the battlefield, because their war was the occupational war. There was no motivation for people who were born in Armenia to go to Azerbaijan and to fight for the lands which do not belong to them," President Ilham Aliyev said.