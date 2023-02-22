Azerbaijani, Turkish engineering troops hold combat training classes (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Combat training classes for Azerbaijani and Turkish engineering units are taking place, in accordance with the 2023 plan approved by the Azerbaijani defense minister, Trend reports citing the ministry.

During the classes involving military personnel of the Azerbaijani Army and Turkish Armed Forces, engineering troops' servicemen fulfill tasks on reconnaissance, detecting mines, and unexploded ordnance using mine detectors in the specially equipped engineering camp.

The classes are primarily aimed to improve the professional level and combat training skills of military personnel performing engineering support, as well as their capability to effectively use modern engineering techniques and equipment in service.