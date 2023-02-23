Armenia continues to talk cynically and without regret about Khojaly genocide - Ukrainian publication

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Armenia still talks cynically and without a drop of regret about the Khojaly genocide, an article in the Gazeta.ua, a famous Ukrainian newspaper, said, Trend reports.

"Armenia has never been punished for the genocide it has committed against peaceful Azerbaijani people in the city of Khojaly. This crime against humanity occurred on the night of February 26, 1992, when the Armenian armed forces, with the participation of the Russian army [the 366th Russian motorized rifle regiment], seized the city of Khojaly and committed genocide against the civilians. As a result, 613 civilians were killed, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly people. People were mockingly killed, and traces of violence were found on their bodies. At the same time, 1,275 people were captured, while 150 were missing, and 487 were severely injured," the article said.

As noted in the article, former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan commented on the genocide in 2000 in an interview with British journalist Thomas de Waal: "Before Khojaly, the Azerbaijanis didn't take us seriously. They thought that Armenians would not be able to raise their hand against civilians. It was necessary to break this stereotype".

"This is how cynically and without a drop of regret in Armenia they have been talking about the crime against the peaceful Azerbaijani population," the article says.

The article emphasizes that for all the years that Armenia's occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan lasted, no sanctions were imposed against it.