BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. President of the UN General Assembly Csaba Kőrösi has arrived in Azerbaijan, Trend reports, citing C.Kőrösi’s publication in Twitter.

"Warmly welcomed in Baku by Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy and Yashar Aliyev, PR of Azerbaijan to UN.

Very impressed with Azerbaijan’s smart energy transition, based on evidence, data and science.

I’m glad to visit a country leading on green energetic transformation,” he wrote.