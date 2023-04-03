Planting booby traps by Armenia on Azerbaijan's territories contradicts int'l conventions - chairman (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The planting of booby traps by Armenia on Azerbaijan's territories contradicts international conventions, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Campaign Against Mines Public Union Hafiz Safikhanov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the "Mine terror committed by Armenia" event, timed to coincide with April 4, International Day of Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, at the office of the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) in Baku.

The event was opened by a member of the Supervisory Board of the Agency Azer Allahveranov, who reminded that Azerbaijan's territories were liberated from the occupation during the 44-day second Karabakh war.

It was mentioned that during the 30-year occupation, Armenia set up more than 1 million mines on these territories. Despite Azerbaijan's large-scale restoration and construction work, contamination of these territories by mines and unexploded ordnance remains the big problem. In just two years after the second Karabakh war, 288 Azerbaijanis suffered from mines, 50 of them have died.

Hafiz Safikhanov noted Armenia's actions are contrary to international conventions.

"The Armenians keep concealing maps of minefields. The process of resettlement of Azerbaijanis to the liberated territories has already begun," he said.

Representatives of NGOs noted the importance of making a statement on mine terror on behalf of non-governmental organizations operating in Azerbaijan.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.