Baku Process launched on initiative of President Ilham Aliyev - important within UNESCO co-op, FM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. The Baku Process launched on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev in 2008 is of great importance in cooperation with UNESCO [United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization], Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark via video conference at the opening ceremony of the 9th meeting of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the TURKSOY [International Organization of Turkic Culture] member states.

This meeting was organized by TURKSOY jointly with the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO under the President of Azerbaijan, ADA University, and its Institute for Development and Diplomacy. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the International Organization of Turkic Culture.

"Azerbaijan has always been committed to cooperation with UNESCO. Given that Azerbaijan is an example of intercultural dialogue, we attach great importance to cooperation with UNESCO," the minister said.

Speaking about the Azerbaijan-UNESCO collaboration, the minister also mentioned the inclusion of the city of Shusha in the World Heritage List.

"Ancient Shusha, which has been under Armenian occupation for 30 years, was subjected to destruction. A year after Azerbaijan liberated the city, in 2021 Shusha was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. Since the day of liberation, Azerbaijan has been holding various international events there. I would also like to note that Shusha was declared the capital of the Turkic world in 2023. This demonstrates the universal love and value of the Turkic countries for the city of Shusha," Bayramov added.

In his speech, the minister also expressed gratitude to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan for building a school in the Fuzuli district and a Creative Development Center for children in Karabakh.