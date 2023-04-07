Positive dynamics of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations meets interests of Central Asia, South Caucasus - AIR Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. Positive dynamics of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations meets interests of Central Asia and South Caucasus region, Chairman of the Management Board of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) Farid Shafiyev said, Trend reports.

Shafiyev made the remark during a round table dedicated to the second meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan expert council.

"Kazakhstan plays a unique role on the world economic arena, and the development of relations between our countries is in the interests of both states. Mutual visits by leaders and support provided by various structures of Kazakhstan help the development of bilateral relations,” he said.

“Both countries have a huge energy potential, and cooperation in this area has great importance on the economic map of the world. The development of Azerbaijani-Kazakh relations also speaks of the development of the regions where these countries are," the chairman noted.

Will be updated