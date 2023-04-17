Head of Baku Religious Community of European Jews addresses Armenian minority of Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. The new release of the "Dialogue with Tofiq Abbasov" analytical video project was aired on the Baku Network Expert Platform, Trend reports.

The guest of the program was the Chief Director of the Azerbaijani State Academic Russian Drama Theater named after Samad Vurghun, holder of the "Shohrat" and “Sharaf” state orders, head of the Baku Religious Community of European Jews, People's Artist Alexander Sharovsky.

During the program, traditions of multiculturalism in Azerbaijan and the reintegration of Armenian residents of Karabakh into Azerbaijani society were discussed.

"Coexisting, living with us will be much more comfortable than in other circumstances. I urge you, as people say in Baku, to return home, and everything will be fine with us," Sharovsky noted.

Previously, Rector of the Azerbaijan University of Languages, a well-known public and political figure, scientist, academician and People's Writer Kamal Abdulla who was guest of the program called on his former students of Armenian origin to engage in dialogue on the reintegration of Armenian residents of Karabakh.