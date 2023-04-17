Azerbaijani Army holds pentathlon competitions (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. In accordance with the training plan for 2023, military pentathlon championships were held among the servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

First, the memory of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was honored with observing a minute of silence. The national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The purpose of conducting the competition and safety rules were brought to the attention of the participants. Then, the military athletes serving in various types of troops and formations competed in individual and team championships. The servicemen competed in competitions on overcoming the obstacle course, shooting, grenade launching, 8-km cross, and swimming races.

According to the final results, the winners were awarded diplomas, cups, and medals.