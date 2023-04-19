Delegation of US, Israel representatives visits Azerbaijan's Khudafarin bridge

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. A delegation of US and Israel representatives has visited the Khudafarin bridge in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district, Trend’s Karabakh Bureau reports.

According to the bureau, after the visit to the bridge, it’s planned to visit Shusha City.

The trip is organized with the support of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The main goal of organizing this trip is to convey information about the history and culture of Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijani realities to the international community, including the public representatives of Israel and the US.