Azerbaijani defense minister receives new commander of Russian peacekeepers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov has received the new commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily deployed on the territory of Azerbaijan [in accordance with the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war] Colonel-General Alexander Lentsov, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, during the meeting the operational situation in the Karabakh economic region, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, was discussed.

Lentsov was appointed the contingent’s commander on April 25.

Previously, from November 11, 2020 to September 9, 2021, the contingent's commander was Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov, from September 9 to September 25, 2021 - Major General Mikhail Kosobokov, and from September 25, 2021 to January 12, 2022 - Lieutenant General Gennadiy Anashkin, and from January 12, 2022 until April 25, 2023 – Major General Andrey Volkov.