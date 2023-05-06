Opening of Zangazur corridor to further increase Azerbaijan's influence in region - PM (UPDATE)

First version published at 11:07

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The opening of the Zangazur corridor will further increase Azerbaijan's influence in the region, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at a conference themed "Heydar Aliyev and the independent state-building of Azerbaijan: the history and present of socio-economic transition", Trend reports.

Asadov noted that a big dream of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev was the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from the Armenian occupation, the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from their native lands and Heydar Aliyev deeply believed that this day would come.

"The brilliant victory in the 44-day war of Azerbaijan [the Second Karabakh War] under the leadership of Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, who honorably fulfilled the testament of the great leader, our flag flying in the liberated Shusha – the pearl of Karabakh, is a triumph of the ideas of Heydar Aliyev," he said.

The minister noted that today, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, a new history is being written on the lands liberated from occupation, the country's cities and villages are being revived. Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur turned into a large-scale construction site, and with the implementation of the Great Return program, life began to revive on these lands.

"Led by First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation is implementing major projects in the field of restoration and reconstruction of religious, historical monuments, cultural gems located on these lands," Asadov said.

Asadov underlined that as a result of the large-scale activities of President Ilham Aliyev, the country is experiencing the most ambitious period of recovery in its history.

"Today's Azerbaijan is the strongest Azerbaijan, which the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev founded and wanted to see strong," Asadov added.