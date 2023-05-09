Ombudsman condemns illegal detention of Azerbaijani servicemen captured by Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva has protested against the illegal deprivation of liberty of Azerbaijani servicemen captured by Armenia, the Ombudsman's Office told Trend.

"In April 2023, we strongly condemn the false "trial" in Armenia against the missing and captured Armenian soldiers of the Azerbaijani army, Agshin Babirov and Huseyn Akhundov, and the illegal imprisonment of Babirov in the territory of the Shahbuz district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic along the border with Armenia

Armenia, which subjected Azerbaijani military personnel to cruel torture in violation of the norms enshrined in the international documents of which it is a participant, has now illegally deprived them of their liberty by organizing a so-called "trial" and grossly violating international and procedural norms.

Earlier, we appealed to international and regional organizations in connection with the illegal arrest of our military personnel in Armenia. It was requested to investigate the videos and photos published in the Armenian media about the inhuman treatment of a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and violence against him. With regard to the fact, a letter on this issue was addressed to the central and the International Committee of the Red Cross office in Baku.

We consider the "decision" made in the so-called "trial" conducted by Armenia unfair, and declare that this decision, which led to a gross violation of the right to freedom, contradicts the norms and principles of international law, and demand the speedy release of our soldiers.

As the Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan, I call upon the entire international community to exert serious influence and pressure on Armenia for the speedy release of our servicemen in captivity, as well as to take measures arising from the norms and principles of international law," the statement said.