Azerbaijan successfully moving forward along path Heydar Aliyev laid down - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 10 May 2023 10:31 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Azerbaijan is successfully moving forward along the path Heydar Aliyev laid down, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Azerbaijani nation from Shusha on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Heydar Aliyev has made unparalleled contributions as President of the independent Azerbaijan. Today, Azerbaijan is successfully moving forward along the path he laid down.

He played a massive part in the upbringing of the younger generation in the spirit of patriotism. It was on his initiative that the first Youth Forum was held in Azerbaijan in 1996. Since then, Youth Forums have been held regularly. The youth liberated Karabakh and Zangezur, the youth of those years and those who have emerged in the last 20 years," President Ilham Aliyev said.

