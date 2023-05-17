Azerbaijan having freed its lands from occupation, puts end to conflict - former Egyptian FM (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The whole world sees and welcomes Azerbaijan's initiative to normalize relations with Armenia, a Member of the Egyptian Parliament and Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, former Egyptian Foreign Minister Mohamed Alorabi said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"Azerbaijan, having freed its lands from [Armenian] occupation, put an end to the conflict. Azerbaijan is currently normalizing relations with Armenia through diplomatic means," Alorabi said.

Speaking about the trilateral meeting on the peace agreement held recently in Brussels, Orabi noted that sometimes the participation of a third-party mediator is necessary to resolve conflicts.

"But in such conflicts, in any case, an agreement between the parties is more important. I believe that Azerbaijan and Armenia should solve the problem diplomatically. This will help achieve peace," he added.

The chairman also added that at such meetings, the mediators also try to ensure that the problem is resolved diplomatically and that it will bring peace and stability to the region.

The trilateral meeting of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of the European Council Charles Michel on the peace agreement was in Brussels on May 14. During the conversation, the sides discussed the developments related to Azerbaijan-Armenia relations in recent months, the Washington negotiations, and the situation on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border.