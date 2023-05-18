Direct talks between Azerbaijan, Armenia are of utmost importance - US State Dept

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Direct talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia are of utmost importance, said Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department Vedant Patel during a briefing, Trend reports.

“We continue to provide full support and engagement of the US, as these two countries work to secure a durable and dignified peace. We welcome the reports that the parties are going to continue to engage in these discussions and we reiterate our conviction that peace is within reach and direct dialogue is key to resolving issues. Our view is that direct talks between the parties are of utmost importance. We are glad to to see that happen, whether they take place in Arlington, Brussels, Moscow our support to these efforts will continue to endure,” he said.