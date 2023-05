BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree awarding Elmira Akhundova with the "For service to the Fatherland" Order of the second degree, Trend reports.

According to the decree, for many years of fruitful activity in the socio-political and cultural life of Azerbaijan, Elmira Akhundova is awarded the "For Service to the Fatherland" Order of the second degree.