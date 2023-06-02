We place special emphasis on expanding relations with Italy - friendly country and reliable strategic partner, President Ilham Aliyev says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. We place a special emphasis on expanding relations with Italy, our friendly country and reliable strategic partner, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter addressed to Italian President Sergio Mattarella on the occasion of June 2 - Republic Day, Trend reports.

"We place a special emphasis on expanding relations with Italy, our friendly country and reliable strategic partner, and are determined to diversify our joint activity in the non-oil sector and imbue it with new content. Our high-level political dialogue, multiple reciprocal visits, documents signed, joint projects implemented play an important role in defining new directions of our cooperation. We hail Italy’s permanent support for development of Azerbaijan’s relations with the European Union.

I am sure that traditional friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Italy, our effective cooperation both bilaterally and within the framework of the European Union will continue from now on by our joint efforts in line with interests of our friendly peoples and deepen our strategic partnership even more," President Ilham Aliyev said in the letter.