BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated his counterpart Hakan Fidan on his appointment as Turkish Foreign Minister, Trend reports, citing Bayramov’s publication on Twitter.

"I sincerely congratulate Hakan Fidan, who was appointed as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, and wish him success in this honorary post! I am sure that the brotherhood and alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye will further strengthen," Bayramov wrote.