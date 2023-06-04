Azerbaijani Army positions subjected to fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the Shusha and Khojaly directions were shelled by members of illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, on June 4, from 04:20 to 13:55 (GMT+4), Trend reports citing Defense Ministry.

Azerbaijani army units have taken adequate measures in these areas.

Moreover, members of illegal Armenian armed formations tried to establish long-term fortifications in front of the positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the direction of the Shusha district at about 12:20 (GMT+4).

As a result of the urgent measures taken by the units of the Azerbaijani army, the work was immediately stopped.