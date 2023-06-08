CIS Council of Commanders of Border Troops working on two new documents - deputy chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. The Council of Commanders of the Border Troops of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is working on two new documents, Deputy Chairman of the Council of Commanders of the Border Troops - Chairman of the Coordination Service, Colonel-General Alexander Manilov told reporters, Trend reports.

Manilov made the remark on the sidelines of the 86th meeting of the Council of Commanders of the Border Troops in Baku.

"We are developing two main documents. The first document is a program to strengthen border security until 2030. The second document concerns the basics of the information policy of the CIS member states in the border sphere," he said.

The official expressed hope that these documents will be worked out in the near future, and proposals from all interacting parties will be taken into account to solve common tasks of the member states.

"The chairman of the committee for scientific work informed about the results of the development of three scientific studies in the field of border security. Approaches to the implementation of recommendations on further border cooperation were approved," Manilov added.

The meeting participants discussed the situation on the external borders of the CIS member states, the issue of organizing the 87th meeting of the Council of Commanders of the Border Troops of the CIS countries and the draft agenda.

Besides, an exchange of views on other issues according to the agenda of the event was conducted.