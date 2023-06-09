ICRC freely transports more Armenians of Azerbaijan's Karabakh with health issues to Armenia via checkpoint on Lachin-Khankendi road

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delivered 15 Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region with health problems (transporting them via a checkpoint on the Lachin-Khankendi road) to hospitals in Armenia, Trend reports.

Previously, 14 Armenians with health problems were delivered from Azerbaijan's Khankendi (located in Karabakh) to hospitals in Armenia through the mediation and accompaniment of ICRC representatives via the checkpoint. After receiving treatment, 12 Armenians returned in the same way.

This once again confirms that there are no obstacles to the movement of ICRC vehicles via the checkpoint.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 Second Karabakh War), and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 at 12:00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.