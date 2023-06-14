Iran is main obstacle in issue of opening Zangazur corridor - President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Iran is the main obstacle in issue of opening Zangazur corridor, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan and Iran are countries where the majority of the population are Muslims.

"This attitude of Iran worries both Azerbaijan and us. In fact, it should worry them too," Erdogan added.

The Zangazur corridor is a concept for a transport corridor which, if implemented, would give Azerbaijan unimpeded access to its exclave Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic without Armenian checkpoints along the border between Iran and Armenia.

Re-establishment of transport connections was envisaged by article 9 of the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war, which stated that all economic and transport connections in the region shall be unblocked.

According to the statement, Armenia shall guarantee the security of transport connections between the western regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in order to arrange unobstructed movement of persons, vehicles and cargo in both directions.