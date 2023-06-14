We will continue to work with Azerbaijan for sake of unity of Turkic world - President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. We will continue to work with Azerbaijan for the sake of the unity of the Turkic world, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the reporters after his return from the trip to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"We want to maintain the pace of bilateral relations with Azerbaijan by working out such mechanisms as the Strategic Cooperation Council and the Joint Economic Commission. We will further strengthen our mechanisms of regional cooperation and consultations with the Organization of Turkic States. I believe that this historic visit, which was made after the elections, strengthened our solidarity," Erdogan said.

He pointed out that such visits will have a fruitful impact not only on bilateral relations between countries, but will also be useful for the entire region.

"On behalf of myself and the nation, I express my gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the sincere hospitality extended to me, my wife and the delegation," he said.