Today, we are developing our Armed Forces on basis of unified program - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. “Today, we are developing our Armed Forces on the basis of a unified program, and I am sure that in the near future our Army will rise to a new and higher level,” said President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony to present the battle flag to one of the commando military units of the Ministry of Defense.

The head of state once again reminded that the Azerbaijani Army today is even stronger than the Azerbaijani Army that showed heroism and professionalism during the war.