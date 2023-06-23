President Ilham Aliyev highlights peace negotiations with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. “The conclusion of the peace negotiations with Armenia today is necessary both for us and even more for Armenia,” said President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony to present the battle flag to one of the commando military units of the Ministry of Defense.

“This peace agreement should be signed on the basis of norms and principles of international law. Post-war realities should be taken into account in this peace agreement. This is natural. We have won the war, we have shed blood, we have given martyrs. We have fought a war in our own land, and today we live and will continue to live in our own land,” the head of state emphasized.