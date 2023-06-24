Delegation of diplomatic corps visits village of Zabukh in Azerbaijan’s Lachin district (PHOTO)

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, June 24. Representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visited the village of Zabukh in Azerbaijan’s Lachin district, Trend reports.

Foreign diplomats were provided with information about the village.

Today, representatives of the diplomatic corps went to the Lachin district.

The delegation consists of 60 diplomats and military attachés from 33 countries and 10 organizations.

The diplomats have already gotten acquainted with the restoration and construction works carried out in the city, as well as visited the first residential quarters and met with the residents of the city.

Then there was a visit to Flag Square, Heydar Aliyev Street, and Boulevard in the Lachin district.

Foreign diplomats will also visit the "smart village" of Aghaly in the Zangilan district.