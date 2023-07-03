Azerbaijan looks forward to further deepening friendly relations with Belarus - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Azerbaijan is looking forward to further deepening friendly relations with Belarus, Trend reports.

"On the occasion of Belarus Independence Day, we cordially congratulate the government and people of Belarus! We are looking forward to further deepening of our friendly relations and bilateral cooperation. Happy Independence Day!," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on its Twitter page.

Azerbaijan and Belarus this year celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on June 11, 1993.