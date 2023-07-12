When Azerbaijan is strong, so Türkiye is - Chairman of the Grand National Assembly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. When Azerbaijan is strong, Türkiye is also strong, Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus told the reporters, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan is one of our allies in the South Caucasus. Moreover, we are thinking about strengthening ties not only with Azerbaijan, but also with other Turkic states. Türkiye pays great attention to cooperation in foreign policy, economy and other areas today," he said.

Kurtulmus noted that his visit to Azerbaijan and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan's participation in the NATO summit in Vilnius are of great importance.

"This is due to the fact that Türkiye continues to maintain relations with the Turkic states at a high level. Our main goal is to promote the policy of Turkic peace throughout the world. We believe that this visit will also make a great contribution to the Turkic world," he said.

Meanwhile, Numan Kurtulmus has visited the monument to the Turkish Martyrs' Memorial in Baku and made statements for the media about his visit to Azerbaijan.