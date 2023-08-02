Whichever actor can produce initiatives that will lead to peace agreement, we will support it - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. “Whichever actor can produce initiatives that will lead to peace agreement, we will support it,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by Euronews TV channel, Trend reports.

Noting that negotiations between the two countries` foreign ministers were held in Washington and Russia, the head of state said: “If there'll be some other location, of course, we will agree. It's important for us to come to an agreement and to have a result. Of course, we understand the certain geopolitical rivalries, some attempts of some players to be more active. We can only appreciate if there's a healthy rivalry, which will lead only to good results.”